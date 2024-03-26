One week from today! Live Event with NPR’s Sarah McCammon on 4/2 at 7:30 pm EDT

On Tuesday, 04/2/2024, at 7:30 pm EDT, I’m hosting a live zoom event exclusively for paid subscribers: a conversation with Sarah McCammon, national political correspondent for NPR and author of the new book, The Exvangelicals: Loving, Living, and Leaving the White Evangelical Church.

I hope you’ll join us for this one-hour event. Sarah and I will talk for about 40 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

As you can see from this advance praise from writers and scholars such as Kristin Kobes Du Mez and Jemar Tisby, this is a conversation you’ll not want to miss.

With sensitivity and candor, Sarah McCammon offers readers an intimate window into the world of American evangelicalism. Fellow exvangelicals will find McCammon's story both startlingly familiar and immensely clarifying, while those looking in from the outside can find no better introduction to the subculture that has shaped the hopes and fears of millions of Americans. Filled with humor, insight, and hard-earned wisdom, The Exvangelicals is a gift to all who find themselves on a spiritual journey.

--Kristin Kobes Du Mez, New York Times bestselling author of Jesus and John Wayne

The Exvangelicals is a sensitive, informed exploration of what is often most personal and perplexing to us--our faith. McCammon takes the scramble of thoughts, feelings, and fears that characterize this era of religious re-examination and makes them legible. This isn't just a book about what evangelicalism has become, it is also about the ways people are trying to find what comes next.

--Jemar Tisby, PhD, New York Times bestselling author of The Color of Compromise and How to Fight Racism

How to register for the webinar (access for paid subscribers only):