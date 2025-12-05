White Too Long by Robert P. Jones

White Too Long by Robert P. Jones

Transcript

Advent Hope in a Time of Authoritarianism: My Conversation with Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

A recording from Robert P. Jones and Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's live video
Robert P. Jones's avatar
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove's avatar
Robert P. Jones
and
Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
Dec 05, 2025

Today I was honored to be the first guest of

Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove
and
William J. Barber, II
for their Advent in a Time of Authoritarianism series, a resource for you and your community to be in dialogue about how the spiritual and moral resources of our traditions equip us to face this particular moment of authoritarianism.

Jonathan and I talked about how data and facts are connected to hope by providing a realism that helps us ground our prayers for this season in reality, in contrast to the distorted moral narrative that has taken hold of so much of American public life. We also discussed a gritty kind of hope that is grounded in historical contingency and human responsibility, and ways that we can all act to make that hope a reality.

Wishing all those who are observing a hopeful Advent-

Robby

ICYMI

Conversations with Chatbot Jesus--What Could Go Wrong?

Robert P. Jones
·
Nov 15
Conversations with Chatbot Jesus--What Could Go Wrong?

This week, I ended up having two conversations about AI and religion with reporters who are covering the proliferation of AI in the religion space. It started with a great piece by Russ Contreras at Axios, titled “Meet chatbot Jesus: Churches tap AI to save souls — and time.” Here’s how Russ explained the explosion of religion-related AI against he back…

Read full story

My Interview with Joy Reid: Unpacking the Threat of Christian Nationalism

Robert P. Jones
·
Nov 8
My Interview with Joy Reid: Unpacking the Threat of Christian Nationalism

In this special bonus episode of The Joy Reid Show, I sat down with Joy Reid to unpack the rise of White Christian Nationalism, its deep historical roots, and its dangerous impact on America. We also discuss Project 2025, the growing influence of white evangelicals, and how nationalism is reshaping U.S. politics. I’ve known Joy for more than a decade no…

Read full story

