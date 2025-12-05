Advent Hope in a Time of Authoritarianism: My Conversation with Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove

Thank you

,

,

,

,

, and many others for tuning into my live video with

and

over at their Substack newsletter,

!

Today I was honored to be the first guest of

and

for their

series, a resource for you and your community to be in dialogue about how the spiritual and moral resources of our traditions equip us to face this particular moment of authoritarianism.

Jonathan and I talked about how data and facts are connected to hope by providing a realism that helps us ground our prayers for this season in reality, in contrast to the distorted moral narrative that has taken hold of so much of American public life. We also discussed a gritty kind of hope that is grounded in historical contingency and human responsibility, and ways that we can all act to make that hope a reality.

Wishing all those who are observing a hopeful Advent-

Robby

And heads up. I’ll soon be doing regular Substack live videos, which are only available live in the Substack App. Hope you’ll join me for my next live video in the app.

ICYMI

