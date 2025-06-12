There’s a lot going on this week, mostly centered around President Trump’s deployment of the military on US soil. On the West Coast, Trump has unilaterally deployed 4,000 national guard troops and 700 marines to Los Angeles amid protests over aggressive ICE arrests of undocumented immigrants. And this Saturday on the East Coast, just a few miles from my home and blocks from PRRI’s offices, Trump is marshaling more than 6,000 soldiers along with tanks and other military vehicles to stage an authoritarian-style military parade that just happens to coincide with his own birthday.

Most Americans (76%) oppose spending $45 million to hold a large parade of soldiers, weapons, and combat vehicles on the streets of Washington, D.C., in celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday and President Trump’s birthday, including 48% who strongly oppose. Only 21% of Americans favor staging the military parade. Solid majorities of Democrats (93%) and independents (80%) oppose the military parade. Even majorities of Republicans (52%) and Americans who hold favorable views of Trump (52%) oppose Trump’s military parade.

Majorities of all major religious groups oppose Trump’s military parade. In most religious groups and among the religiously unaffiliated, eight in ten or more oppose Trump’s military parade. While white Christian groups express less opposition, roughly two-thirds or more of white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants (72%), white Catholics (65%), and white evangelical Protestants (64%) oppose this military parade. A majority of Latter-Day Saints (55%) also opposed this military parade.

Even among Trump’s most ardent supporters — those Americans who qualify as Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers — solid majorities oppose the military parade (58% and 62%, respectively). Opposition is much higher among those who qualify as Christian nationalism Skeptics (80%) or Rejecters (95%).

This data makes it clear that Trump’s ego has outrun even his own supporters. Only one in five Americans back Trump’s attempt to give himself this $45 million garish spectacle of a birthday present.

