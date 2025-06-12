BREAKING: New PRRI Poll Finds Three Quarters of Americans Oppose Trump's Military Parade
Even a majority of Republicans oppose Trump's $45 million self-aggrandizing spectacle.
There’s a lot going on this week, mostly centered around President Trump’s deployment of the military on US soil. On the West Coast, Trump has unilaterally deployed 4,000 national guard troops and 700 marines to Los Angeles amid protests over aggressive ICE arrests of undocumented immigrants. And this Saturday on the East Coast, just a few miles from my home and blocks from PRRI’s offices, Trump is marshaling more than 6,000 soldiers along with tanks and other military vehicles to stage an authoritarian-style military parade that just happens to coincide with his own birthday.
But a large new national survey, released Tuesday by , found that three quarters of Americans—including majorities of Trump supporters such as Republicans and white evangelical Protestants—oppose Trump’s $45 million military parade.
White Too Long is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber—currently 25% off for the summer. I’ll also send the first 10 new paid subscribers a signed copy of my latest book.
Here are the major findings. You can read the full results on the PRRI website.
Most Americans (76%) oppose spending $45 million to hold a large parade of soldiers, weapons, and combat vehicles on the streets of Washington, D.C., in celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday and President Trump’s birthday, including 48% who strongly oppose. Only 21% of Americans favor staging the military parade. Solid majorities of Democrats (93%) and independents (80%) oppose the military parade. Even majorities of Republicans (52%) and Americans who hold favorable views of Trump (52%) oppose Trump’s military parade.
Majorities of all major religious groups oppose Trump’s military parade. In most religious groups and among the religiously unaffiliated, eight in ten or more oppose Trump’s military parade. While white Christian groups express less opposition, roughly two-thirds or more of white mainline/non-evangelical Protestants (72%), white Catholics (65%), and white evangelical Protestants (64%) oppose this military parade. A majority of Latter-Day Saints (55%) also opposed this military parade.
Even among Trump’s most ardent supporters — those Americans who qualify as Christian nationalism Adherents and Sympathizers — solid majorities oppose the military parade (58% and 62%, respectively). Opposition is much higher among those who qualify as Christian nationalism Skeptics (80%) or Rejecters (95%).
This data makes it clear that Trump’s ego has outrun even his own supporters. Only one in five Americans back Trump’s attempt to give himself this $45 million garish spectacle of a birthday present.
ICYMI on #WhiteTooLong
ICYMI, I’m including two recent posts below. If you missed my live conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat Tuesday night (video below), I want to let you know about another LIVE webinar event this afternoon. At 5pm ET, I’ll be joining my colleagues at Unscripted (Jemar Tisby, Diana Butler Bass, and Kristin Du Mez) for our monthly LIVE podcast. Hope you will join us! It’s free and registration link is below.
PRRI's latest poll numbers are encouraging as Saturday approaches. There is a protest in my town which is also heartening. I encourage everyone to listen to the interview with Ruth Ben-Ghiat. I am happy to say her book Strongmen is in my local library, and I have requested it. The Salon interview is excellent also. I appreciate all you do to keep so many folks so well informed.
Come over to the George Washington Masonic Temple - Friday. Saturday or Sunday and view the replica of the Viet Nam memorial (closed because of the festive parade) and again understand and reflect on the true cost of war...an event King Trump skillfully avoided because of his physical infirmity....
This portable wall travels all across the US and tells the story of needless sacrifice of lives brought on by the misguided policies of arrogant politicians who for many years ignored reality, history and the feelings of most Americans. Will there by a similar monument someday to those who die in a Trump led war?