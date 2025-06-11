Empathy and Solidarity are the Antidotes to Authoritarianism: My Conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, author of "Strongmen"
PLUS, a 25% subscription discount extended through the summer.
Thanks to all the paid WTL subscribers last night who joined me for the most recent WTL Author Salon. We had a rich conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. Her latest book, a New York Times bestseller, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present (2020; paperback with a new epilogue, 2021) examines how illiberal leaders use corruption, violence, propaganda, and machismo to stay in power, and how resistance to them has unfolded over a century. She has become one of the most sought-after voices helping us understand the threats of the Trump regime in the US.
We covered a lot of ground, particularly around how Trump is performing from a well-worn authoritarian script. But we also talked about solutions and ways of breaking the authoritarian spell. As Ruth wrote recently wrote on herSubstack newsletter:
“Authoritarianism depends on breaking the horizontal bonds of solidarity and empathy that lead people to risk their safety to protest injustices against others.”
Empathy and solidarity are the antidote to authoritarianism—which also explains why many Christian nationalists have mounted an overt theological assault on empathy. You can watch our conversation below.
Note: Access to monthly LIVE WTL Author Salons is limited to paid subscribers only; become a paid subscriber by clicking the button below and get access to future events.
Because I know we’re all feeling the financial heat during these uncertain economic times, I’m offering 25% off paid subscriptions through the end of summer. And if you’re one of the first 10 new subscribers in June, I’ll send you a signed copy of one of my latest books.
White Too Long by Robert P. Jones is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.