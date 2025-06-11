Thanks to all the paid WTL subscribers last night who joined me for the most recent WTL Author Salon. We had a rich conversation with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. Her latest book, a New York Times bestseller, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present (2020; paperback with a new epilogue, 2021) examines how illiberal leaders use corruption, violence, propaganda, and machismo to stay in power, and how resistance to them has unfolded over a century. She has become one of the most sought-after voices helping us understand the threats of the Trump regime in the US.

We covered a lot of ground, particularly around how Trump is performing from a well-worn authoritarian script. But we also talked about solutions and ways of breaking the authoritarian spell. As Ruth wrote recently wrote on her

“Authoritarianism depends on breaking the horizontal bonds of solidarity and empathy that lead people to risk their safety to protest injustices against others.”

Empathy and solidarity are the antidote to authoritarianism—which also explains why many Christian nationalists have mounted an overt theological assault on empathy. You can watch our conversation below.

