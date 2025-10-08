Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

After a summer of intense writing, I’m excited to report that I’ve turned in the manuscript to my next book, which will be published in 2026. For the time being, it’s still under wraps, but I will have a preview post soon. Now, I’m turning to a busy fall marked by the release of PRRI’s 2025 American Values Survey, new partnerships, and a busy speaking schedule. Here are two invitations to upcoming October events. I hope you can join me along with a host of experts all working to understand the ways that religion threatens, but also supports, American democracy.

Invitation 1. The Convocation Unscripted+LIVE Webinar — Thursday, October 9

You’re invited! Come join The Convocation Unscripted team (me, Jemar Tisby, Diana Butler Bass, and Kristin Du Mez) for our October monthly LIVE webinar, where we’ll discuss the ongoing threats to our democracy, bringing our combined expertise in religion, history, and politics to the discussion. We hope you can join us LIVE on October 9 at 5:00 PM ET. It’s free, but you’ll need to register below to receive the Zoom link.

If you haven’t joined us before, this is a chance to ask us your questions directly and connect with a warm and encouraging community in the chat.

Invitation 2. The Release of PRRI’s 2025 American Values Survey, in partnership with The Brookings Institution — Wednesday, October 22

On October 22 at 2:00 pm ET, the Governance Studies program at The Brookings Institution will host the release of PRRI’s 17th annual American Values Survey with a panel of experts who will discuss the survey results and what they reveal about the state of American politics in this unprecedented and uncertain time. This event will be open to attend in person in Washington, DC, or watch online. Online viewers can submit questions via e-mail to events@brookings.edu.

Upcoming Speaking Engagements

I’ll be on the road frequently during October and November. If I’ll be at a venue near you, I hope to see you there. You can also stay up to date with my speaking schedule here.

