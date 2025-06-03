WTL Author Salon - Tuesday, June 10, at 7:00 pm ET with Ruth Ben-Ghiat on Jun 10, author of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present

I’m so excited to announce the next LIVE Author Salon for WTL paid subscribers, when we’ll have a chance to talk with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, historian and scholar of authoritarianism and one of the most sought-after voices helping us understand the threats of the Trump regime in the US.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. Her latest book, a New York Times bestseller, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present (2020; paperback with a new epilogue, 2021), examines how illiberal leaders use corruption, violence, propaganda, and machismo to stay in power, and how resistance to them has unfolded over a century.

Ruth and I will talk for 30 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 30 minutes.

About Ruth

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is Professor of History and Italian Studies at New York University. She writes about fascism, authoritarianism, propaganda, and democracy protection. She is the recipient of Guggenheim and other fellowships, an advisor to Protect Democracy, and an MSNBC opinion columnist. She appears frequently on CNN, MSNBC, PBS, and other networks.

Her latest book, a New York Times bestseller, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present (2020; paperback with a new epilogue, 2021), examines how illiberal leaders use corruption, violence, propaganda, and machismo to stay in power, and how resistance to them has unfolded over a century.

About the Book

Ruth Ben-Ghiat is the expert on the "strongman" playbook employed by authoritarian demagogues from Mussolini to Putin amd Trump—enabling her to predict with uncanny accuracy the recent experience in America and Europe. In Strongmen, she lays bare the blueprint these leaders have followed over the past 100 years, and empowers us to recognize, resist, and prevent their disastrous rule in the future.

Recounting the acts of solidarity and dignity that have undone strongmen over the past 100 years, Ben-Ghiat makes vividly clear that only by seeing the strongman for what he is—and by valuing one another as he is unable to do—can we stop him, now and in the future.

How to register for the webinar (6/10 at 7:00 pm ET):

