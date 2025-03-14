This week, I’m thrilled to announce the release of a new documentary by Auteur Productions and PBS. It’s now streaming for free on Connecticut Public Television and airing on selected PBS stations nationwide. I was honored to be a part of this inspiring project and to be featured alongside such luminaries as William J. Barber II, Curtis DeYoung, Kelly Brown Douglas, Michael Emerson, Eddie Glaude Jr., Jim Bear Jacobs, Esau McCaulley, Eboo Patel, Jonah Pesner, Jim Wallis, and Barbara Williams-Skinner. I hope you’ll watch and share it with friends. If ever there were a time for this unflinching honest look at our past, which is the only path to a shared future, it is now.

DESCRIPTION: Religion, Racism & Reconciliation is a ground-breaking documentary that explores the ways in which racism is intertwined with American religion. It follows the stories of individuals and communities of faith who are engaged in addressing the issues of systemic racism, such as - voting rights, income inequality and mass incarceration. We hear from a broad range of academic and religious luminaries who provide historical and sociological perspectives on the contradiction of an American society that values individual freedom and equality while ignoring the realities of slavery, segregation and racism. The documentary shows that while religion plays a part in our racial division, it also is a meaningful force in our nation’s healing and reconciliation.

SPRING SPECIAL: Free signed book for first 20 new annual paid subscriptions

In honor of spring and the crocuses carpeting my front yard, I’m running a spring subscription special. I’ll mail a signed book (your choice of my three most recent books) to the first 20 people who sign up for a paid annual subscription to my newsletter between today and March 31:

To qualify, simply be one of the first 20 new annual paid subscribers between 03/14/2025 and 03/31/2025; then, just drop me an email (robertpjones.substack@gmail.com) telling me which book you’d prefer and where to mail the book (U.S. physical addresses only).

