WTL Author Forum - Tuesday, April 1, at 7:30 pm ET with Adam Taylor, author of A More Perfect Union

LAST CALL AND REMINDER! Join me tomorrow night for the next installment of the WTL Author Forum series, a monthly opportunity for paid subscribers to interact with and ask questions of leading authors writing about religion, racial justice, and protecting democracy.

Tomorrow, I’m hosting Adam Taylor, president of Sojourners and author of A More Perfect Union: A New Vision for Building the Beloved Community. In these pages, Adam reimagines Martin Luther King’s vision of the beloved community for our contemporary moment of racial backlash and division. Adam and I will talk for 30 minutes and then take questions from Zoom webinar participants for the final 20 minutes.

A More Perfect Union has just been released in paperback. If you purchase using the link below, a portion of your purchase goes to support this newsletter.

Buy the Book at Bookshop

This live event, like all WTL Author Salons, are for paid subscribers only. To receive access to the Zoom registration link (visible below for paid subscribers), please become a paid subscriber (now 20% off for spring). In addition to this episode, you’ll get access to live conversations with an exciting lineup of authors all year long. Past author guests include: Pete Candler, Katherine Stewart, Sarah McCammon, Jemar Tisby, Jim Wallis, Grace Ji-Sun Kim, Melissa Deckman, and others.

About Adam

The late Rep. John Lewis, who wrote the foreword to the book, had this to say about Adam: “Adam Taylor has made conscious decisions to get in the way of injustice—whether it’s the AIDS pandemic, the pervasive scandal of poverty, or in ending the genocide in Darfur…. I’m proud to see the struggle to build God’s Beloved Community continue….”

Rev. Adam Russell Taylor is president of Sojourners, an ecumenical Christian organization that works to advance justice and peace. He previously led the Faith Initiative at the World Bank Group, served as Vice President of Advocacy at World Vision U.S., was cofounder and executive director of Global Justice, and was selected as a White House Fellow under the Obama administration. A graduate of the Harvard University Kennedy School of Government, and the Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology, Taylor is ordained in the American Baptist Church and the Progressive National Baptist Convention and serves at the Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria, Virginia.

About the Book

America stands on a knife’s edge. If we are to survive this moment, with its pitfalls and perils, we have to figure out how to be together differently. Rev. Adam Russell Taylor offers a path forward to making real the Beloved Community—a new consensus—for our time.

-Eddie S. Glaude, author of Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Time

America is at a pivotal crossroads. The soul of our nation is at stake and in peril. A new public narrative is needed to unite Americans around common values and to counter the increasing discord and acrimony in our politics and culture. The process of healing and creating a more perfect union in our nation must start now. The moral vision of Martin Luther King Jr.'s Beloved Community, which animated and galvanized the civil rights movement of the 1950s and 1960s, provides a hopeful way forward. In A More Perfect Union, Adam Russell Taylor, president of Sojourners, reimagines a contemporary version of the Beloved Community that will inspire and unite Americans across generations, geographic and class divides, racial and gender differences, faith traditions, and ideological leanings.

How to register for the webinar (4/1 at 7:30pm ET):

*Note: access to live event limited to paid subscribers only; become a paid subscriber to get access to registration. In celebration of spring, I’m offering 20% off paid subscriptions through the end of April.

Get 20% off for 1 year