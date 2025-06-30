Trump and the Separation of Church and State: My Conversation on NPR's 1A
PLUS, Updates from the road and 25% off paid subscriptions for the summer
Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,
Thanks for your patience as I’ve been on the air and on the road last week. On Monday, I joined the Washington Post’s Michelle Boorstein and Vox’s Ian Millhiser on NPR’s 1A program to talk about Trump and the separation of church and state. On Thursday, I traveled to St. Louis where I joined Lewis Brogdon at the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship annual meeting, and Reggie Williams later that day at the great independent bookstore, Left Bank Books. Greetings to the hundreds of new subscribers from St. Louis!
I’m sharing two of these conversations below.
White Too Long by Robert P. Jones is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber (now 25% off for the summer).
Here’s my conversation with Reggie Williams at Left Bank Books (Note: The video is mislabeled on the bookstore’s YouTube channel, but it is our conversation). I realized that the opening story in The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy took place in St. Louis, not far from my hotel, which overlooked the Mississippi River. I open our conversation by reading that passage.
I also want to strongly recommend two books by my generous conversation partners in St. Louis last week:
Reggie Williams, Bonhoeffer's Black Jesus: Harlem Renaissance Theology and an Ethic of Resistance
Lewis Brogdon, The Gospel Beyond the Grave: Toward a Black Theology of Hope
Please cancel my subscription.