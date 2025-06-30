Dear #WhiteTooLong readers,

Thanks for your patience as I’ve been on the air and on the road last week. On Monday, I joined the Washington Post’s Michelle Boorstein and Vox’s Ian Millhiser on NPR’s 1A program to talk about Trump and the separation of church and state. On Thursday, I traveled to St. Louis where I joined Lewis Brogdon at the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship annual meeting, and Reggie Williams later that day at the great independent bookstore, Left Bank Books. Greetings to the hundreds of new subscribers from St. Louis!

Symbols of the Doctrine of Discovery: Basilica of St. Louis w/ Arch (Jefferson National Expansion Memorial) in background; Left Bank Books; Dred Scott and Harriet Robinson Scott; St. Louis Cardinals stadium, which sits on site of former slave market; Rev. Traci Blackmon at CBF.

I’m sharing two of these conversations below.

Here’s my conversation with Reggie Williams at Left Bank Books (Note: The video is mislabeled on the bookstore’s YouTube channel, but it is our conversation). I realized that the opening story in The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy took place in St. Louis, not far from my hotel, which overlooked the Mississippi River. I open our conversation by reading that passage.

I also want to strongly recommend two books by my generous conversation partners in St. Louis last week:

