Trump Rips Off the Mask: My Conversation with Zeteo's John Harwood

I’ve known John Harwood and admired his journalism for a long time. He’s covered U.S. politics and economics for news outlets like The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, CNBC, and CNN, and is known for his in-depth analysis and interviews with numerous presidents. In this in-depth interview, we talk about the ways in which our current sitting president and his administration dropped any pretense of their support for fascism and white supremacy. We also talk about how my latest book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy and a Path to a Shared American Future, traced the long history of these impulses, and the movements to resist them, in America. In the interview, I argued that the future of American democracy hinges on what we do and don’t do in 2026. Tune in above and stay tuned for future conversations—I’ll be doing more Substack live events in 2026.

