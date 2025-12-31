Dear WTL readers,

As we come to the end of this long challenging year, I wanted to share the three most watched interviews on #WhiteTooLong this year. Scroll down to see my conversations with:

If you’ve enjoyed the independent research, and analysis, and perspective I’ve provided here, please consider supporting my work by becoming a paid subscriber.

As a thank you, between now and the end of the year, I’m paid annual subscriptions for 25% off. Click on the button below to get your subscriptions at this discounted rate.

Get 25% off for 1 year

Your paid subscription helps sustain my work, keeps most content free for everyone, and gives you full access to engaging community conversations and author salon webinars. It also represents your commitment to supporting unflinching writing and analysis on religion and democracy. That’s never been more critical.

If you’re already a paid subscriber or would like to offer a one-time tip to support my work or offer a gift subscription for someone else, click the buttons below.

WTL Tip Jar

Give a gift subscription

*Note: If you’d like to receive the benefits of being a paid subscriber but have been laid off or furloughed because of the Trump administration’s attack on our government, or otherwise cannot afford it, drop me a note at robertpjones.substack@pm.me and I can arrange a complimentary paid subscription).