The Five Most Watched Interviews on WTL in 2025
As we come to the end of this long challenging year, I wanted to share the three most watched interviews on #WhiteTooLong this year. Scroll down to see my conversations with:
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali on how Trump is grooming the MAGA base for political violence.
Katherine Stewart on the WTL Author Salon (note: paid subscribers can participate live in these monthly conversations) about her book, Money, Lies, and God: Inside the Movement to Destroy American Democracy.
Ruth Ben-Ghiat on the WTL Author Salon about her book, Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present.
Joy-Ann Reid on the first installment of our new monthly “Confronting Christian Nationalism” series, which we’ll co-host on the third Wednesday of the month throughout 2026.
My crew at The Convocation Unscripted, a weekly podcast with me, Diana Butler Bass , Kristin Du Mez , and Jemar Tisby, PhD . See an early popular episode below, and subscribe (for free) below to tune in across 2026.
