In Speech to White Evangelical Broadcasters, Trump Lays Out His White Christian Nationalist Vision
Plus, top WTL resources on the threat of Christian nationalism.
Mar 18
Robert P. Jones
WTL Conversations [S4E2]: My Conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis about His Forthcoming Book, The False White Gospel
A call to reject Christian nationalism, reclaim true faith, and re-found democracy
Mar 13
Robert P. Jones
LAST CALL--TONIGHT (03/12 at 7:30 pm ET): Live Conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis about His Forthcoming Book, The False White Gospel (Paid…
Consider becoming a paid subscriber to join this live event.
Mar 12
Robert P. Jones
Kaleidoscope: The Tumble of Theological Fragments Deployed to Justify Support for Trump
PLUS: An invitation to a live event with Rev. Jim Wallis on 3/12
Mar 11
Robert P. Jones
White Christian Nationalism and Reproductive Rights: My Conversation with Joy Reid on MSNBC (Video and Talking Points)
PLUS: For paid subscribers, an invitation to a live conversation with Jim Wallis about his new book, The False White Gospel
Mar 9
Robert P. Jones
CORRECTED--SAVE THE DATE (03/12 at 7:30 pm ET): Paid Subscribers Conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis about His New Book, The False White…
Consider becoming a paid subscriber to join this live event.
Mar 7
Robert P. Jones
February 2024
The Threat of Christian Nationalism in All 50 States, Illustrated in Eight Charts
Insights from PRRI's Christian Nationalism Survey, the largest survey ever conducted on this topic
Feb 28
Robert P. Jones
IVF, CPAC, and MAGA: Christian Nationalism Erupts to the Surface
PLUS, Register now for the 2/28 release of PRRI's 50-state survey of support for Christian Nationalism
Feb 26
Robert P. Jones
WTL Conversations [S4E1]: Having Difficult Conversations and Bridging Divides--My Talk with Vernā Myers
PLUS, upcoming events and appearances
Feb 15
Robert P. Jones
Indians, Forty-Niners, and Super Bowl LVIII
Should those of us who are not Indigenous care about team names with genocidal allusions?
Feb 10
Robert P. Jones
Haley's Last Stand in South Carolina, Courtesy of Trump-Loving White Evangelical Protestants
PLUS, my conversation last week at the Michigan Avenue Forum, sponsored by Fourth Presbyterian Church in Chicago
Feb 8
Robert P. Jones
January 2024
You're Invited: My First Speaking Event of 2024 at Fourth Presbyterian Church of Chicago's Michigan Forum
PLUS, 50% off on my book, The Hidden Roots of White Supremacy
Jan 31
Robert P. Jones
